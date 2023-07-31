Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department (APD) was dispatched Saturday night to a car crash with several injuries.

According to APD, the crash happened at 2nd Ave. SW and 4th Street SW at 8:47 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a silver SUV with heavy front-end damage in the middle of the road on 2nd Ave SW and a red SUV with heavy driver’s side damage along a garage on the north side of the road.

Witnesses told officers that some people had fled from the Silver SUV. Officers later apprehended 23-year-old Jeffer Lorenzo from Austin laying down next to a house in the area. Lorenzo admitted to being the driver involved the crash.

Lorenzo was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin to be medically assessed, and a search warrant was obtained based on evidence that Lorenzo was under the influence in order to secure a sample of his blood for testing. Lorenzo was then taken to the Mower County Jail. The case is pending review and formal charging decision by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

The other driver was a 16-year-old boy from Austin who was unresponsive due to his injuries. First responders treated him and then care was then turned over to Mayo Clinic’s ambulance service. There is no word on his condition at this time.

A passenger in the Silver SUV was also injured, treated, and transported to Mayo Clinic.

Another person, believed to also be a passenger in the silver SUV who left the scene, was found in the area a short time later passed out due to intoxication on a sidewalk. He was also taken to the Mayo Clinic in Austin.

The Austin Fire Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol were also called to assist.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.