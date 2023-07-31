Child critically injured in traffic collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A traffic collision at a county road intersection over the weekend sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened on Saturday, around 3 p.m.

Authorities say Rebecca Ahlma, 42, was traveling northbound on County Road 33 as Austin Smith of Mankato was traveling westbound on County Road 90.

The vehicles collided at the intersection.

The six-year-old passenger of Ahlma’s vehicle had to be transported to Saint Mary’s with life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the drivers sustained any injuries in the accident.

