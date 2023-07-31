Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

It is unclear why the water was electrified.
By Mariya Murrow, Jasmina Alston and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is dead after jumping into Lake Lanier Thursday evening, WANF reports.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Thomas Shepard Milner jumped into the lake from his family’s dock near Dove Trail and was electrocuted when he entered the water.

A family friend told investigators they heard Milner scream for help and tried to get him out of the water using a ladder.

Thomas Shepard Milner, 24, jumped into the lake from his family’s dock near Dove Trail and was...
Thomas Shepard Milner, 24, jumped into the lake from his family’s dock near Dove Trail and was electrocuted when he entered the water, authorities said.(Martha Milner)

When that didn’t work, neighbors stepped in to help and took a boat out to Milner, the sheriff’s office said. The person in the boat jumped in the water to pull Milner out but reported feeling a burning sensation, which they immediately recognized as an electric shock.

After swimming to shore and turning off the power box near the dock, the person returned to the water to pull Milner back to shore, according to investigators.

Witnesses told authorities Milner’s uncle administered CPR until emergency medical crews got to the scene. The 24-year-old was rushed to Northside Forsyth Hospital. He died from his injuries the next day.

Milner’s mother, Martha Milner, told WANF her son was gentle and kind and loved the lake.

“Shepard was known for his quirkiness, his humor and his dedication,” she said.

According to Martha Milner, the dock at their lake property was less than three years old and outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician.

Boaters like Chris Morris were saddened to hear about the death on Sunday.

“It’s a freak accident,” he said.

It is unclear why the water was electrified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has embarked on a three day tour of Southwestern Minnesota.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Southwestern Minnesota
According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to...
Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start on Monday