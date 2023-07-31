Your Photos
Historic Kiesling House to hold “Sheep & Wool” spinning demonstration

By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society’s (BCHS) Historic Kiesling House will soon be spinning its wheels.

The house will feature “A Demonstration of Spinning - Sheep & Wool” on Sat., Aug. 5th.

A Heritage spinner and New Ulm resident, Jo Ann Huss, has been spinning for three decades.

Audiences will have the chance to learn Huss’ craft, including sitting behind the wheel and trying to spin wool.

Visitors can stop by the demonstration anytime between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person to the public, but free for BCHS members and for children ages 4 and under.

For more information, call: 507-233-2616 or contact via email.

