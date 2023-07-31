Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after hitting a motorcyclist while drunk and driving off.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Saturday over the Lake Avenue Viaduct in Duluth.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a pickup truck failed to yield to the right of way, struck a motorcyclist, and fled the scene.

Later, Carlton County deputies stopped the truck and the 34-year-old Esko man was arrested.

Authorities say he is pending charges for a DWI and criminal vehicle operation causing great bodily harm.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for significant injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

