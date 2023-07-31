Mankato Playhouse wraps up opening weekend for ‘Cinderella’ musical

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Playhouse has wrapped up its opening weekend for the musical “Cinderella.”

The production is part of The Mankato Playhouses’ Broadway teen shows giving the youth in the community an artistic outlet.

“You know, this is something that the community needs,” said Mankato Playhouse Director and co-founder David Holmes. “This community thrives on this. Mankato loves the arts. And so having that escape for our kids to be able to come with this life theater without having to drive it from the cities is a fantastic opportunity for this, for the, for our city of Mankato.”

“Cinderella” began its run on July 28, and will be going until Aug. 6.

The ticket prices are $12 for children and $14 for adults.

“I just love seeing young people perform and sharing their talent,” said Dale O’Dell, who portrayed “The Prince” in the Mankato Playhouse production. “And you know, we get a glimpse at their dreams and it’s nice to share it with the community. And entertain everybody in town.”

The Mankato Playhouse shows are all volunteer-based and everyone is welcome to participate.

“It’s been a lot of fun because I enjoy all the younger people in the crowds and hearing all the little laughs and their commentary is cracking me up when I’m on stage,” said Cinderella herself, performer Sky Gassman. “So, it’s been a lot; very heartwarming.”

The next teen production that will be held at The Mankato Playhouse will be Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats,” running from Sept. 29-Oct. 8.

