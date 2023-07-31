Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicollet County Project Community Connect to hold One-Stop Resource Expo in St. Peter

FILE - Anyone struggling financially or seeking resources, the Nicollet County Project...
FILE - Anyone struggling financially or seeking resources, the Nicollet County Project Community Connect will be holding a free one-stop resource expo Tues., Aug. 15. More than 60 regional service providers will be available with resources for housing, health, food, dental, etc.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Those struggling and are in need of some financial and health guidance should look forward to an upcoming Nicollet County event.

Anyone struggling financially or seeking resources, the Nicollet County Project Community Connect will be holding a free one-stop resource expo Tues., Aug. 15.

The expo will take place at the St. Peter Community Center, where more than 60 regional service providers will be available for visitors, ith resources for housing, health, food, dental, and many others.

The event will include free grab-and-go meals, personal care items, health screenings, haircuts, and family photos.

The Open Door Health Center will also be providing a mobile childhood vaccination clinic for children who are uninsured, American Indian/Alaskan Native, on a Minnesota Health Care Program (Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare, PMAP), or underinsured.

The expo will run from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The City of St Peter will also provide free transportation to the event. To schedule a ride, call (888) 880-4696.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The first period bell has not rung yet for the Greater Mankato area, but the Salvation Army is...
Salvation Army to hold BACK-TO-SCHOOL Community Fair
Monique Aanenson
Gentry Academy names former UMD player as head coach
A Heritage spinner and New Ulm resident, Jo Ann Huss, has been spinning for three decades....
Historic Kiesling House to hold “Sheep & Wool” spinning demonstration
The musical production of "Cinderella" is part of The Mankato Playhouses’ Broadway teen show...
Mankato Playhouse wraps up opening weekend for ‘Cinderella’ musical