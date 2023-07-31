Nicollet County Project Community Connect to hold One-Stop Resource Expo in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Those struggling and are in need of some financial and health guidance should look forward to an upcoming Nicollet County event.

Anyone struggling financially or seeking resources, the Nicollet County Project Community Connect will be holding a free one-stop resource expo Tues., Aug. 15.

The expo will take place at the St. Peter Community Center, where more than 60 regional service providers will be available for visitors, ith resources for housing, health, food, dental, and many others.

The event will include free grab-and-go meals, personal care items, health screenings, haircuts, and family photos.

The Open Door Health Center will also be providing a mobile childhood vaccination clinic for children who are uninsured, American Indian/Alaskan Native, on a Minnesota Health Care Program (Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare, PMAP), or underinsured.

The expo will run from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The City of St Peter will also provide free transportation to the event. To schedule a ride, call (888) 880-4696.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.