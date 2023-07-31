Your Photos
Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start on Monday

According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to the southbound rest area closed until the work is finished.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple ramp closures begin Monday on Southbound I-35.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on I-35 will not be able to use exit ramps to access Steele County Road 4 or the Straight River Southbound Rest Area.

The closures are to allow road crews to resurface the ramps.

Motorists who wish to get onto Steele County Road 4 will have to continue southbound to Highway 30, turn left and then cross the bridge to take the entrance ramp to northbound I-35.

From there, motorists can use the northbound exit ramp to get onto the county road.

Motorists wanting to enter Southbound I-35 will detour to southbound Steele County Road 3.

The ramp closures are expected to last four days.

