Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start on Monday

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple ramp closures begin Monday on Southbound I-35.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on I-35 will not be able to use exit ramps to access Steele County Road 4 or the Straight River Southbound Rest Area.

The closures are to allow road crews to resurface the ramps.

Motorists who wish to get onto Steele County Road 4 will have to continue southbound to Highway 30, turn left and then cross the bridge to take the entrance ramp to northbound I-35.

From there, motorists can use the northbound exit ramp to get onto the county road.

Motorists wanting to enter Southbound I-35 will detour to southbound Steele County Road 3.

The ramp closures are expected to last four days.

