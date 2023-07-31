Your Photos
Salvation Army to hold BACK-TO-SCHOOL Community Fair

The first period bell has not rung yet for the Greater Mankato area, but the Salvation Army is already getting prepared with its BACK-TO-SCHOOL Community Fair.(AP)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first period bell has not rung yet for the Greater Mankato area, but the Salvation Army is already getting prepared with its BACK-TO-SCHOOL Community Fair.

Instead of providing school supplies, for this event, The Salvation Army will be supplying backpacks, sneakers, and vouchers for gently worn school clothes.

For the event, the organization will be screening K-12 students attending Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools, free of charge on Thurs., Aug. 10.

Preschool and college students are not eligible.

Families must register in person on the day of the community event.

Parents and/or guardians should be prepared to present a government-issued ID and proof of government assistance, such as an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or UCare card, and provide the names, birthdates, and schools their children will attend.

Those eligible will receive one pair of gently used sneakers per child from the Good In the Hood Shoe Truck, one new backpack while supplies last, a voucher to the Family Store for tops & bottoms, haircuts, hotdogs, and snow cones.

The fair will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

