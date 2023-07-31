Your Photos
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Southwestern Minnesota

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has embarked on a three day tour of Southwestern Minnesota.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KEYC) - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has embarked on a three day tour of Southwestern Minnesota.

The senior Minnesota lawmaker is meeting with local officials, farmers and business leaders to discuss agriculture and rural economy.

This week, Senator Klobuchar plans to visit Marshall to meet with local leaders about the Highway 19 Reconstruction Project.

Other major stops include Olivia to discuss workforce and economic development and Morgan to meet with farmers and local leaders at Farmfest

