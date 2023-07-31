Your Photos
Easton Stangl’s walk-off grand slam wins it for Mankato American

By Haley McCormick
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rochester, Minn. (KEYC) -

Mankato American is back in Rochester looking to claim third place over Wayzata in the Minnesota American Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Mankato American lost a tough one last night to Eden Prairie, but the team is looking to bounce back in todays game.

It wasn’t looking very good for Mankato American. Down 5-0 going into the bottom of 7 but this team wasn’t done yet.

Cael Willaert getting this rally started. Bases loaded he finds a gap in right knocking in two runs. Mankato trails by 3 with 2 outs left in the game.

Wayzata getting in some trouble. Bases loaded and ball four forces in a run for American. Wayzata only ahead by two now.

It’s 5-4, bases juiced Easton Stangl at the plate and that one is gone for the walk off grand slam! Special moment for Easton, that was his last career at bat before he leaves for college.

Mankato American comes back in the bottom of 7 down 5 runs to win the game 8-5 in walk off fashion.

