Warm start to August followed by below average temps next week

Above average temperatures near 90 expected through the first few days of August ahead of a pleasant cooldown bringing slightly below average temperatures to the area through next week.

This week will start off on the hotter side as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-80s through Wednesday before reaching back into the low-90s by Thursday. Thankfully, we will have a pleasant mix of sunshine and cloud coverage with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible on Wednesday afternoon and night. Winds will also be pleasant ranging up to 15 mph at times. Overnight conditions will also dance between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s.

This coming weekend a light cold front will move through the area bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday and Saturday. This will also lead to a light drop in temperatures to below average for this time of year. Starting on Friday afternoon, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s across the area before dipping into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with those shower and thunderstorm chances possible throughout Saturday. Temperatures through the weekend will be rather pleasant with highs hovering in the mid-80s on Saturday and the upper-70s on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will also be comfortable as they are projected to dip into the low-60s by the following morning.

Next week will continue with the below average trend for temperatures as highs are projected to hover in the upper-70s and low-80s through the week with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy through Monday night before mostly sunny skies return to the area by Tuesday. Overnight temperatures and conditions will also remain pleasant with light winds, little to no rain in the forecast and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by the following night.

