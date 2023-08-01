Your Photos
77 Lancers Colorguard: committed to greatness

So much work goes into what the 77 Lancers Colorguard and accomplish. Recently, Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the members behind the color.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For most, it goes without saying how impressive the commitment area students show with their dedication to the 77 Lancers Marching band. After all, so much work goes into what they do and accomplish. Recently, Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the members behind the color.

