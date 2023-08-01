Your Photos
Farmfest 2023 Preview

Farmfest 2023 is now underway! The event is the state's largest agriculture show, and features thousands of visitors and vendors each year.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmfest 2023 is now open -- and farmers and companies alike are excited for the event to begin.

Farmfest is Minnesota’s largest agriculture show, and features thousands of visitors and vendors each year.

Farmfest veterans say there’s something for everyone regardless of what sector of agriculture interests them, from equipment to business.

“There’s new product development being done and you can learn about it,” said Sam Ziegler, Director of Greenseam. “And if you don’t want to see equipment you can go and listen to speakers on sustainability, you can listen to speakers on policy. There’s kind of a little bit for everybody to do if you come here and are involved outside and you want to be outside and you want to see what’s going on.”

This year’s get-together will see many farmers tuning in to learn about the new Farm Bill from lawmakers and representatives from the USDA.

That presentation will be one of many featured over the course of the three-day event.

Exhibitors say that there’s a lot of optimism in the air not just for the opening of the event, but for the state of Minnesota agriculture.

“There’s nothing that can replace that live opportunity, which many of us missed a couple of years ago here in terms of that, but certainly there’s a lot of enthusiasm for that,” said University of Minnesota Extension Educator David Nicolai. “We’ve got good weather this year coming up, crops have looked on the whole pretty well here in the state of Minnesota, so that helps with the optimism.”

Doors open for Farmfest at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and general admission is $10.

