LIVE: Workers on strike await word from Dotson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power System, continue to strike.

Today Union leaders from USW 142B try meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an agreement.

Workers have been outside waiting to hear any updates.

Their representatives have been in there since 9am, they say the company did not show up.

KEYC News Now’s Sofia Martinez joined the noon newscast live from Old Town with the latest details.

