Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring

Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off a $1 million prize.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a few extra bucks while heading into retirement thanks to hitting the lottery.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Paul Bashaw scratched off a $1 million prize while playing the $5 million 100X Cashword instant ticket game last month.

And his big win came just three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire.

On July 17, Bashaw notified his employer of over 20 years that he would be retiring at the end of the following week. Later that same week he purchased the winning ticket.

Bashaw finished out his two weeks and didn’t tell anyone at work about his incredibly good fortune. He ended up claiming his prize on July 28 at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole-in-one, and hitting the lottery. Now, I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw shared.

After choosing the cash option, Bashaw received a one-time payment of $650,000.

The now-retired truck driver, who will turn 66 later this year, said he plans to travel with his winnings.

Bashaw bought his winning ticket at J & J Variety in the West Boylston area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

