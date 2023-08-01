Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. News & World Report announced the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings on Tuesday.
Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools, according to U.S. News & World Report.
After 34 years of annual rankings, U.S. News & World Report is no longer assigning a ranking number to hospitals overall, but instead just listing the top “Honor Roll” of hospitals.
Mayo Clinic was listed as a Best Hospital in the Honor Roll and was also ranked in four specialty categories.
Top five hospitals in selected specialties are as follows:
Cancer
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston
Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
- NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
Neurology & Neurosurgery
- NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif.
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
Orthopedics
- Hospital for Special Surgery, New York
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, New York
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
You can find the full Honor Roll list here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.