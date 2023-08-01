Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. News & World Report announced the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings on Tuesday.

Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

After 34 years of annual rankings, U.S. News & World Report is no longer assigning a ranking number to hospitals overall, but instead just listing the top “Honor Roll” of hospitals.

Mayo Clinic was listed as a Best Hospital in the Honor Roll and was also ranked in four specialty categories.

Top five hospitals in selected specialties are as follows:

Cancer

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Cleveland Clinic Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Neurology & Neurosurgery

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Orthopedics

Hospital for Special Surgery, New York Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, New York New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

