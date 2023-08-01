Minnesota DNR to discuss 2023 deer season outlook

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning Tuesday, hunting licenses are available for the 2023 deer hunting season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plan to review Minnesota’s deer management strategy and the outlook for this year’s season, including new hunting regulations and what hunters can look forward to this year.

Another topic that will be the discussed is the DNR’s continued efforts to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer.

Deer hunting regulations for the 2023 season are available online.

