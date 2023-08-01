Temps to heat up ahead of weekend cold front, cooldown

A couple more hot and humid days are projected to return ahead of a pleasant cooldown due to a weekend cold front in the works.

Today will be quiet despite mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will heat up into the mid-80s with some areas topping out in the upper-80s with light winds. Despite the cloudy skies expected across the area, it is still important to take precautions while outside as far as protecting your skin from the UV Rays. UV Rays do go through cloud coverage and we are looking at a high UV Index of 7.0 through the early to mid-afternoon hours. This means you should continue to use sunscreen and reapply it at minimum every 2 hours, as well as taking breaks from the sun at times and staying hydrated. Tonight will have decreasing clouds through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will notice both heat and humidity returning to the area along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely hover in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph. With the humidity returning, it will lead to heat indices in the low to mid-90s across southern Minnesota and portions of northern Iowa through the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny through the day as well as hot and slightly humid. Temperatures are projected to hover in the low-90s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph sticking around. Humidity will be mild leading to heat index values in the mid-90s for most of the area. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances through the mid to late afternoon hours, continuing on and off overnight. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the mid-80s ahead of the showers as winds reach up to 15 mph. Friday night is looking to be more on the wet side with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

The cold front is projected to move through the area on Saturday bringing shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to be cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms may continue on and off overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of lingering thunderstorms through the first half of the day. Temperatures following the cold front will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy as shower and thunderstorm chances diminish throughout the later half of the day. Temperatures are projected to dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday morning with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Monday will remain partly cloudy and cooler throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures are likely to hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be similar to one another with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times and little to no rain chances mixed in. Temperatures will continue to be cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Overnight conditions will continue to teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures remain mild, dipping into the upper-50s by the following morning.

