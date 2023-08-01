Your Photos
Warming up, rain chances this weekend

Emily Merz's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
As the week goes on, our temperatures keep rising.

We’re hanging out in the mid 80s today, and we can expect to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday. If that’s too hot for you, the good news is we have a cold front moving through this weekend which will knock temperatures down to the upper 70s by the start of next week.

With that cold front, we could also see some showers and thunderstorms. The chances are still relatively low as of now, but they have been increasing over the last few days so it is possible that trend will continue. Exact timing is still uncertain if we do see rain and thunderstorms, but the timeframe is roughly Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Other than the weekend rain chances, we are seeing a fairly dry week. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but relatively unlikely.

Humidity will remain pretty sticky for the next two days but not quite as bad as what we experienced last week. After the cold front moves through, we will be dry again.

