3 injured in crash on Highway 68 Tuesday

Three people are injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Judson Tuesday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JUDSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people are injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Judson Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1:00 just west of the Highway 68 intersection with 518th Avenue when an eastbound truck collided with another truck that was going westbound.

Fernando Cavazos, 33, of North Branch was driving the westbound truck and was airlifted to Mayo Rochester. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The state patrol says Richard Weilage, 83, of Sleepy Eye was driving the eastbound truck. He was also airlifted to Mayo Rochester. His passenger, Lynda Weilage, 82. was taken to Mayo Mankato.

