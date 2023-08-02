Your Photos
‘Back to School’ Community Fair returns to Salvation Army

On Thurs., Aug. 10, from 1-4 p.m., they will provide sneakers, vouchers for gently-used clothes, sneakers, for all students in BEC or North Mankato schools.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The salvation army is holding a community fair in preparation for the upcoming school year.

On Thurs., Aug. 10, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., they will provide sneakers, vouchers for gently used clothes, sneakers, for all students in Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools.

The first 250 who enter will also provide a backpack.

“Because it’s not the children’s fault, and sometimes it’s really not even the parents fault,” said an empathetic Captain Andy Wheeler, who also serves as a pastor. “Sometimes hard times just happen. So, being able to walk into school with the new backpack and a fresh pair of kicks is all the kid needs, and that fresh do, right? That’s something that that children just really look forward to.”

The salvation army will not be providing school supplies this year, but other vendors at the event will point you in the right direction.

