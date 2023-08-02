Your Photos
BEC Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake police pursue man through corn field

The pursuit went through a corn field in Le Sueur County near the Mankato airport before Lee Wayne Young, Sr. 38, was boxed in by deputies.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officers from the Blue Earth County (BEC) Sheriff’s Office and Eagle Lake Police arrest a man after a police chase yesterday.

The pursuit began near the intersection of County Roads 26 and 27 at around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Authorities say Lee Wayne Young Sr., 38, had a Blue Earth County warrant for stalking.

Authorities say when they tried to stop him, Young fled, with the pursuit reaching speeds at times of around 100 mph.

The pursuit went through a corn field in Le Sueur County near the Mankato airport before Young Senior was boxed in by deputies.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

Young Sr. is currently being held at the Blue Earth County Jail, pending a court appearance.

