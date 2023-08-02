Your Photos
DEVELOPING: Striking Dotson workers vote down tentative agreement

Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on strike. Striking employees at Dotson Iron Castings have reportedly voted down a tentative agreement with the manufacturer.(Tony Peregin)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Striking employees at Dotson Iron Castings have reportedly voted down a tentative agreement with the manufacturer.

Workers began striking last week, calling for wage increases, a safer work environment, better work - life balance, as well as additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.

United Steelworkers District 11 representative Justin Recla says employees will continue to strike until a deal can be made.

The vote took place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, we will have more details on this developing story later tonight on KEYC News Now.

