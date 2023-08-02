DEVELOPING: Striking Dotson workers vote down tentative agreement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Striking employees at Dotson Iron Castings have reportedly voted down a tentative agreement with the manufacturer.

Workers began striking last week, calling for wage increases, a safer work environment, better work - life balance, as well as additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.

United Steelworkers District 11 representative Justin Recla says employees will continue to strike until a deal can be made.

The vote took place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, we will have more details on this developing story later tonight on KEYC News Now.

