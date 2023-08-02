Duluth Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in afternoon shootings

5:50 P.M. UPDATE -- Duluth Police say one person has died and another is in the hospital after two related shootings Wednesday afternoon.

According to Duluth Police, the first shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near 25th Ave. West and 2nd St.

Officers found two victims at that scene.

Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet identified him.

Another victim, an 18-year-old man who has also not been identified, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

About a half hour later, around 2 p.m., officers responded to 39th Ave. W. and 4th St. for a call about shots being fired there.

Police say they did not find any victims related to the second shooting.

Authorities believe these two incidents are related.

As of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., police have one person in custody.

They say they are still actively investigating, but it was not immediately clear if they are searching for more suspects.

There was no immediate word on what lead up to the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3:20 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa held a press conference to discuss the ongoing shooting situation.

Two shootings occurred in Duluth on Wednesday with one reported around 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

Ceynowa states there were two victims on the scene.

One was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and another was transported by a private party to the hospital.

The other was a report of shots fired at approximately 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of West 4th Street.

However, there is no word on if someone was shot on the second scene.

Authorities believe the two shootings are connected.

The status of the victim’s injuries is still unknown at this time.

It is stated it is still a “very” active scene.

Ceynowa has called a possible suspect “armed and dangerous” and believe the parties are connected to each other.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officers are currently on scene for a reported shooting.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street in Duluth.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The incident is currently under active investigation and is an ongoing incident.

It is unknown how many people were shot or if there are any injuries.

Happy Time Day Care Center is located right near the shooting scene.

The daycare’s owner told our reporter on scene that the children are safe and their building is secure.

She added parents do not need to come pick up their children early.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Map of reported shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth (Northern News Now)

