Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Farmfest 2023 underway

Farmfest 2023 is officially underway, and farmers and companies alike are discussing new developments and the future of Minnesota agriculture.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmfest 2023 is officially underway, and farmers and companies alike are discussing new developments and the future of Minnesota agriculture.

One frequent topic of discussion is the new Farm Bill, which is currently being developed by federal lawmakers.

The Farm Bill is passed every five years, and 2023 is the final year of the last bill passed in 2018.

Federal lawmakers say that the bill is progressing slowly but surely, and there’s hope to have it finished by early fall.

“They want to get this done,” said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D). “So, my hope is that those members, including myself, on the Ag committee get this negotiated in the early fall, and we get it through committee and one day mark up, because we’ve all been working on this for so long, and then we get it on the Senate floor. Because I have a feeling with all of the fights going on in the house that we should be going first.”

The Farm Bill covers all aspects of agricultural life across the country, from planting regulations to crop insurance and rural development programs.

Farmfest held a panel with representatives and USDA experts on the first day of the event, inviting the Minnesota Ag community to learn more about a bill that will impact them and the way their farms operate.

Local Ag representatives say that Farmfest is crucial for local farmers to gather information about what’s happening on the greater state and national levels.

“You can see every day what the weather is affecting my crop and you can hear from the news what other people have,” said Greenseam Director Sam Ziegler. “But when you run into other people that you’ve met over the years from across the state of Minnesota and you get to just have a conversation, ‘Hey how’s your crop doing?’ and learn about what they’ve got going on, it gives you a pulse on here.”

Farmfest features thousands of booths to visit and people to talk to, and state lawmakers believe that the scale of the event shows how important agriculture is to the state of Minnesota.

“So it is a huge part of our economy and it’s a huge part of our culture,” said Minnesota Senate Majority Leader (DFL) Kari Dziedzic. “And so I think, really: how do we grow that? We not only feed Minnesota, but we feed the state and we feed the country and we feed the world.”

The Farm Bill will continue to be a topic of discussion here all week long, with lawmakers such as Representatives Brad Finstad and Angie Craig arriving here Wednesday to discuss the topic.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The pursuit went through a corn field in Le Sueur County near the Mankato airport before Lee...
BEC Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake police pursue man through corn field
On Thurs., Aug. 10, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., they will provide sneakers, vouchers for gently-used...
‘Back to School’ Community Fair returns to Salvation Army
On Tuesday, union leaders from USW 142B were planning on meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an...
Workers from Dotson Iron Castings: Strike continues
Matt Little, a partner at Midwest Extraction Services, focuses on functional products. Many of...
Waseca-based Midwest Extraction Services aims to smoke out the stigma of cannabis