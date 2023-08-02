Fire causes $350,000 in damage to Owatonna business

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire Tuesday night caused more than $300,000 in damage to an Owatonna business.

Firefighters were called to Nelson Decorating Center, located at 121 Oakdale St SW in Owatonna, just after 11:20 Tuesday night. According to a release from the Owatonna fire department, upon arrival fire crews found light smoke inside the building.

The fire sprinkler system controlled the fire until crews arrived on scene to fully extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on scene for about two and a half hours to ventilate the building and to assist with the fire cause investigation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation with damages estimated at $350,000. Sherwin Williams, a neighboring business, sustained very minor smoke and water damage. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

“Having a working sprinkler system helped prevent more extensive damage to the business,” said Ed Hoffman, Owatonna Fire Chief in a release. “This is a great reminder for other businesses that have sprinkler and fire alarm systems to have them inspected regularly to ensure they are working properly.”

Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the fire department at the scene.

