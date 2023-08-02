Your Photos
Former treasurer charged for allegedly stealing over $100K from Hermantown PTO

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The woman who allegedly stole over $100,000 from the Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has been charged.

Former PTO Treasurer Trista Swanson, 43, of Hermantown was charged on seven counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 22, 2022, officers met with Hermantown PTO President Cyndi Lewis to discuss a theft of funds from the Hermantown PTO bank account.

Swanson and Lewis were the only people within the organization with access to the funds.

Bank statements confirmed that Swanson was given a certificate of authority for the account on the day she began her term which was July 23, 2019.

At that time, the previous treasurer’s name was removed from the account.

Records indicate that during Swanson’s time as PTO treasurer, she stole $103,017.41 through hundreds of transactions.

It was determined Swanson stole from the account by writing checks to herself, using the account debit card to withdraw cash directly, and making personal unauthorized purchases.

In addition, Swanson proposed budgets to the PTO each year indicating the money was in the account.

However, it was later learned that the budgets she created were fraudulent and did not represent the actual account balance.

Court documents say, Lewis and other PTO board members went through the account statements together and separated the valid PTO purchases from the thefts and overdrafts caused by the thefts.

The criminal complaint states a board member provided a recorded telephone call between Swanson and other board members, where she admitted she used money from the PTO account for unauthorized personal purchases.

Swanson allegedly stated in the recorded conversation that she and her husband intended to pay back the money at some point.

But there is no record of any attempt by Swanson to reimburse the account.

The Hermantown PTO released the following statement:

“We are glad that this incident is finally moving toward resolution and that we can now move forward in our efforts to support the staff and students at the school. Last year, the teachers really missed the funding we normally provide, and it broke our hearts not to be able to. With a new fundraiser this fall that will guarantee a large amount of funds, along with the support of parents, we should be able to get pretty close to providing the resources we usually do. I am proud of the board that has stood together throughout this difficult time, and we are looking ahead to a great school year.”

Swanson is now looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

Her first court appearance is set for August 21.

