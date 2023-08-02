Heat, humidity return today ahead of weekend rain chances

Temperatures will be on the hotter side near 90 degrees while humidity ramps up, making it feel more like the low to mid-90s ahead of a nice cooldown due to weekend rain chances associated with a cold front.

Today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) will be hot and humid once again. Thankfully, conditions will not be nearly as bad as the previous week as we are not looking at any heat advisories or excessive heat warnings; however, it’s still going to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering in the upper-80s and low-90s. Due to the rise in dew point temperatures as well, it will feel more like the low to mid-90s over the next two days. Despite not having excessive or dangerous heat conditions in the area, we still need to pay attention to our bodies and health as heat related illnesses can still occur if we are not taking necessary precautions such as: staying hydrated, taking breaks from the heat and sun, wearing proper clothing to help our bodies stay cool, protecting our skin with sunscreen, and taking care of our loved ones and our pets. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy while remaining dry until the cold front moves through this coming weekend.

Temperatures will start to drop along with humidity throughout Friday as highs are projected to hover in the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies moving into the area. A few stray showers are possible overnight Friday as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday.

The cold front is projected to move through between Saturday and Sunday bringing scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to the area. The start of the showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout Saturday afternoon and continue on and off into the overnight hours. Saturday afternoon will remain cooler with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Showers may continue through Sunday morning before fizzling out throughout Sunday afternoon as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s. As shower and thunderstorm chances fizzle out, skies will remain partly cloudy through Sunday night and into Monday.

Early next week will start off partly cloudy on Monday before becoming mostly sunny by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the upper-70s on both Monday and Tuesday.

The middle to end of next week will continue with cooler temperatures despite rising into the low-80s Wednesday through Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout Wednesday before becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night with a chance of overnight showers possible heading into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will then remain partly cloudy as temperatures continue to hover in the low-80s across the area.

