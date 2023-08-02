Local nursing homes benefit from portion of $173 million in new state funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to State Representative Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato), local nursing homes are thriving after they received $173 million received in new state funds.

According to a release, Rep. Frederick announced that on Aug. 1, local nursing homes received a significant amount of new state funding as part of a bipartisan agreement to maintain a sector of the economy facing financial hardship.

The initial investments of $1,030,087 have been delivered to nursing homes in Rep. Frederick’s district on Aug. 1.

These would include:

Local nursing homes will receive another payment in the same amount on Aug. 1, 2024.

