Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local nursing homes benefit from portion of $173 million in new state funds

Rep. Frederick announced that on Aug. 1, local nursing homes received a significant amount of...
Rep. Frederick announced that on Aug. 1, local nursing homes received a significant amount of new state funding as part of a bipartisan agreement to maintain a sector of the economy facing financial hardship.(Birchwood Cottages (custom credit) | Birchwood Cottages)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to State Representative Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato), local nursing homes are thriving after they received $173 million received in new state funds.

According to a release, Rep. Frederick announced that on Aug. 1, local nursing homes received a significant amount of new state funding as part of a bipartisan agreement to maintain a sector of the economy facing financial hardship.

The initial investments of $1,030,087 have been delivered to nursing homes in Rep. Frederick’s district on Aug. 1.

These would include:

Local nursing homes will receive another payment in the same amount on Aug. 1, 2024.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana...
Suspected marijuana plants seized; owner says seizure was unlawful
The program is off to a great start in year one.
Peppers National 16U team wins title at nationals
Three people are injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Judson Tuesday.
3 injured in crash on Highway 68 Tuesday
Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on...
DEVELOPING: Striking Dotson workers vote down tentative agreement