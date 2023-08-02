Your Photos
McLeod County mourns loss of deputy who passed away unexpectedly

In a release from Sheriff Tim Langenfeld, Deputy Larry J. Monskey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, several hours after he completed his patrol shift.(McLeod County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
McLeod County, Minn. (KEYC) - The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a release from Sheriff Tim Langenfeld, Deputy Larry J. Monskey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, several hours after he completed his patrol shift.

Monskey started with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. His prior work in law enforcement included with the City of Lester Prairie Police Department, the Mall of America and City of Robbinsdale Police.

Sheriff Langenfeld says Monskey will be fondly remembered for his dedication to the communities he served, his support for those he served alongside, and especially for the pride he showed for his children. Larry will be greatly missed for his kindness to others; he showed genuine care to citizens and coworkers. He was honored to protect and serve.

KEYC News Now joins the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office in sending condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Larry J. Monskey.

