Minnesota lawmakers highlight agriculture investments at Farmfest

In Redwood Falls
In Redwood Falls
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGAN, Minn. (GRAY) – The second day of Minnesota’s Farmfest was jam-packed with guest appearances from lawmakers, leaders, and commissioners from different parts of the state.

One panel hosted in the afternoon highlighted the state of agricultural policy and legislation in the state.

“Farming is different from one side of the state to the other. I travel the state a lot and I will tell you, there are no two farms that are the same.” said Thom Peterson, Commissioner of the Minnesota Dept. of Agriculture.

Peterson first explained the importance of the state’s agriculture industry, which he calls one of the most important in the country.

“[In] Minnesota we’re a top 10 in just about every major commodity. In our state you look at us, we’re number one in sugar beets, number one in turkey, number two in pork production,” Peterson.

Governor Tim Walz spoke about the effectiveness of this year’s Agriculture Bill, highlighting the bipartisan effort to get investments across the finish line.

“You’re going to see a bipartisan group of legislators. I will continue to say [these folks] worked together to craft the best Farm Bill product for Minnesota and Ag policies that we may have ever seen and adapted,” said Walz.

Republicans expressed frustrations mainly with government regulation in the farming industry.

While there were a small handful of disagreements between the DFL and the GOP, leaders say agriculture is a largely bipartisan issue.

“We weren’t bipartisan for the sake of being bipartisan, we were bipartisan to help us come up with better solutions,” said Sen. Aric Putnam (DFL - St. Cloud), Chair of the Agriculture committee.

Putnam explained that bipartisan investments made during the legislative session stood to directly benefit farmers in the state.

Specifically, he highlighted things like the new grain indemnity fund, financial relief for dairy farmers, and a $100 million investment into rural broadband.

“This really was a pretty significant investment by the Walz administration and by the Senate DFL to kind of fuse the resources that we got,” said Putnam.

