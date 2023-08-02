Your Photos
Registration open for business selling hemp-derived products

Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis law requires retailers and manufacturers of hemp-derived cannabinoid products to register with the State by Oct. 1.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has opened registration for businesses currently selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis law requires retailers and manufacturers of hemp-derived cannabinoid products to register with the State by Oct. 1.

These products are derived from hemp and must contain no more than 0.3% of THC.

The rule effects businesses that sell directly to consumers, as well as out-of-state manufacturers that sell online.

The registration form is available online now and there is no fee to register.

