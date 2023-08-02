Shuttle service available during Mankato’s 25th Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bus service will be available to make getting to and from Mankato’s Ribfest a little easier.

Ribfest is held at Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St., starting on Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6.

Bus Route 7 is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday. There will also be a RibFest Shuttle available from 9 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday and 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The shuttle pick-up is at the cutout on Riverfront Drive at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and is free.

View a shuttle bus service map and a parking map.

