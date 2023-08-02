Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suspected marijuana plants seized; owner says seizure was unlawful

Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana statutes when 22 plants were seized late Tuesday afternoon.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana statutes when 22 plants were seized late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, the plants were suspected to be marijuana.

Law enforcement says the plants were labeled by strain and exceeded the legal amount of THC allowed for sale under the new legalization law.

Matt Little, who is a business partner with the store, tells KEYC News Now that the seized plants contained no THC and said the operation was legal under the advisement of his attorney.

“They’re going to test them and realize that it’s just a plant,” said Matt Little. “It’s not a CBD plant. It’s not a THC plant. There’s no Phytocannabinoids -- that’s the technical term for CBD, THC.”

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin commented on the seizure, saying the department will continue to investigate unauthorized sales of cannabis until the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is established.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing according to Faribault Police Department.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Rep. Frederick announced that on Aug. 1, local nursing homes received a significant amount of...
Local nursing homes benefit from portion of $173 million in new state funds
The program is off to a great start in year one.
Peppers National 16U team wins title at nationals
Three people are injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Judson Tuesday.
3 injured in crash on Highway 68 Tuesday
Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on...
DEVELOPING: Striking Dotson workers vote down tentative agreement