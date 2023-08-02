Suspected marijuana plants seized; owner says seizure was unlawful

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana statutes when 22 plants were seized late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, the plants were suspected to be marijuana.

Law enforcement says the plants were labeled by strain and exceeded the legal amount of THC allowed for sale under the new legalization law.

Matt Little, who is a business partner with the store, tells KEYC News Now that the seized plants contained no THC and said the operation was legal under the advisement of his attorney.

“They’re going to test them and realize that it’s just a plant,” said Matt Little. “It’s not a CBD plant. It’s not a THC plant. There’s no Phytocannabinoids -- that’s the technical term for CBD, THC.”

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin commented on the seizure, saying the department will continue to investigate unauthorized sales of cannabis until the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is established.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing according to Faribault Police Department.

