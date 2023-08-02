Your Photos
Talking about the new Farmbill with Rep. Brad Finstad

First district congressional representative Brad Finstad spoke with KEYC News Now’s Aaron Stuve about what he’s looking for in the future ag legislation.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - FarmFest festivities continue today in Morgan, with lawmakers representing Minnesota discuss the upcoming federal Farm Bill with constituents and colleagues. First district congressional representative Brad Finstad spoke with KEYC News Now’s Aaron Stuve about what he’s looking for in the future ag legislation.

