Volk Transfer celebrates 75 years at Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato-based company Volk Transfer is celebrating something extra special as it takes part in this year’s Ribfest.

The company will be celebrating its 75th anniversary as it helps deliver RibFest at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Old Town Mankato this weekend.

Volk is the title sponsor of the 25th annual RibFest and will host and entertain multiple groups of people associated with the company during the festivities.

On Thursday, there will be a short program and a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating Volk’s 75 years in the Mankato community.

Ribfest begins tomorrow and will go on until Sunday, Aug. 6.

