Waseca-based Midwest Extraction Services aims to smoke out the stigma of cannabis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s marijuana legalization is now in effect. But don’t expect to see it on your local store shelves anytime soon.

One Waseca-based company has geared up for this day for years; but in a way that’s different than expected.

Matt Little, a partner at Midwest Extraction Services, focuses on functional products. Many of his products already have THC in it, derived from the Cannabis plant.

“So, if I had a cannabis plant here and a marijuana plant here, the only thing that’s different is [the cannabis plant] was bred to create a lot of CBD and very little THC,” explained LIttle. “[The marijuana plant] was bred to create a lot of THC and very low CBD.”

He hopes one day the stigma around cannabis will disappear completely. He says you will be able to buy a beer, or buy a THC-infused product, and either way you’ll have a good time.

“[Those are] your choices,” said Little. “It’s not gonna be an either/and, but more of a fluid in-between. That’s what we focus on, instead of just focusing on cannabis: How do we create functional beverages, functional candies, chocolates? What it does is it makes functional products, and it makes products that are more widely available for everybody. You know, a lot of people used to do cannabis and can’t do it because of anxiety or, you know, they get paranoid, and I think we kind of understand that.”

Those at Midwest Extraction Services will move into Marijuana based products, but all in good time.

“In 10 years, are you doing the same things you did when you first started?” Asked Little. “If you are, then you haven’t been in business for 10 years. You’ve just been in business [for] one year and repeated it.

At the end of the day, though, Little believes the fervor over marijuana is much ado about nothing.

“THC is THC” said Little. “It’s a molecule.”

