Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Workers from Dotson Iron Castings: Strike continues

On Tuesday, union leaders from USW 142B were planning on meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an agreement.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power System (MPS), continue to strike.

Steps away from the Dotson Iron Castings building, workers gathered to hear about the future of their jobs.

On Tuesday, union leaders from USW 142B were planning on meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an agreement.

“We were supposed to be at 9 a.m., at the time and place that the company arranged,” explained Justin Recla, a Staff Representative for United Steelworkers. “The company didn’t show up, so if they’re here, present at the building, they did not come into the bargaining room to meet with us today, so we’re very disappointed with that.”

Representatives and workers have been on strike for a week, and they are striking for a safer work environment, better work, and life balance, as well as additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.

“They’re out here for the long haul until our demands are met,” said Recla.

They have been striking for over a week and workers have told us that they are prepared to be out striking as long as it takes.

“The company has not met with us prior to today,” said Recla. “Yet they say that they are available, but [they’re] just not meeting with us.”

Last week, in a statement sent to KEYC News Now Dotson Iron Casting said that they “continue to meet with the Union to exchange perspectives and ideas through both talking and listening.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Matt Little, a partner at Midwest Extraction Services, focuses on functional products. Many of...
Waseca-based Midwest Extraction Services aims to smoke out the stigma of cannabis
Matt Little, a partner at Midwest Extraction Services, focuses on functional products; many of...
Midwest Extraction Services in aims to smoke out the stigma of cannabis
Justin Coates from The Greater Minnesota Trauma Center in St. Peter, which deals with trauma...
Bridging the Gap: Trauma therapy
On Tuesday, union leaders from USW 142B were planning on meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an...
Workers from Dotson Iron Castings: Strike continues