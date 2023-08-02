Workers from Dotson Iron Castings: Strike continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power System (MPS), continue to strike.

Steps away from the Dotson Iron Castings building, workers gathered to hear about the future of their jobs.

On Tuesday, union leaders from USW 142B were planning on meeting with MPS to hopefully reach an agreement.

“We were supposed to be at 9 a.m., at the time and place that the company arranged,” explained Justin Recla, a Staff Representative for United Steelworkers. “The company didn’t show up, so if they’re here, present at the building, they did not come into the bargaining room to meet with us today, so we’re very disappointed with that.”

Representatives and workers have been on strike for a week, and they are striking for a safer work environment, better work, and life balance, as well as additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.

“They’re out here for the long haul until our demands are met,” said Recla.

They have been striking for over a week and workers have told us that they are prepared to be out striking as long as it takes.

“The company has not met with us prior to today,” said Recla. “Yet they say that they are available, but [they’re] just not meeting with us.”

Last week, in a statement sent to KEYC News Now Dotson Iron Casting said that they “continue to meet with the Union to exchange perspectives and ideas through both talking and listening.”

