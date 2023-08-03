Your Photos
25th Mankato Ribfest begins on Thursday

Thursday begins the 25th anniversary of Mankato’s Ribfest music festival. The four-day event kicks off at Riverfront Park.`
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday begins the 25th anniversary of Mankato’s Ribfest music festival.

The four-day event kicks off at Riverfront Park.

As bands play throughout the day, attendees can sample multiple rib recipes along with other barbecued meat from award-winning ribbers all across the country.

Main acts during the festival include Hairball, Flo Rida and Rascal Flatts singer Gary Levox.

Bus services will be provided by the city at no cost. Access to the shuttle will be at the cutout on Riverfront Drive at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

