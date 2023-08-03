‘Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP’ recognized by SBA as a legacy business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP was recognized by the US Small Business Administration as a legacy business.

“I am mentioning Gwen and I lived back across Dotson Park from one another about 100 yards and whether it’s true or not now because of the legend of the Bastions and Boom Chicka pop. All of us remember smelling popcorn all the time. In the garage, whether it happened or not, it was there,” said Governor Tim Walz.

The small business that started in Mankato, in Angie and Dan’s garage back in 2001, now reaches across the U.S.

ANGIE: “It is incredible. You know, we never imagined that it would grow to be this big, but it did,” said Angie Bastian.

Governor Walz and several local lawmakers visited where BOOMCHICKAPOP was born and currently lives.

“This honoring of Angie and Dan is personal for me because my husband grew up with Dan. My husband grew up in Mankato...we got to watch that business grow and saw the importance of that Small Business Administration. Done and all the work that was done,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

SBA is celebrating 70 years of providing small businesses throughout the country with resources, opportunities, and assistance.

“We are celebrating their path as a small business that helped create jobs but also has become a well-known brand across the country with Boom Chika Pop,” said SBA Administrator, Geri Aglipay.

BOOMCHIKAPOP was one of those small businesses.

“It just turned into something beyond our expectations,” said Bastian.

