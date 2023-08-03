Your Photos
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a Mankato dealership.
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a Mankato dealership.(Watonwan County Jail)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a Mankato dealership.

A criminal complaint shows Nshirimana Sentier of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving the reportedly stolen Dodge Charger on Tuesday, with speeds clocked by law enforcement at 130 mph through Lake Crystal in Blue Earth County.

Authorities unsuccessfully attempted to stop Sentier and the two passengers, Ma’Narion Fuse and Maynard Fuse--also of Sioux Falls--in St. James as the vehicle was traveling at a consistent speed of over 100 miles according to the complaint.

The three suspects were eventually stopped and detained at gunpoint.

Charging documents show several other key fobs, a check made out to the Mankato dealership and an employee’s credit card were found in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

All three suspects are charged with felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Sentier faces an additional charge of fleeing law enforcement.

