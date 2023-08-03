Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Expert from The Craft chats about winterizing the boat

Trent Edberg from The Craft stopped by the Kato Living studio to discuss an important topic for many boaters: Winterizing the boat.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Kato Living finishes up its series on all things boating with the return of expert Trent Edberg, the founder and co-owner of The Craft! Lisa and guest Co-host Caitlyn Lorr discuss a topic many are dreading: Winterizing (insert “sad face emoji” here) that boat.

Pictured below are tips on how to winterize the boat
Pictured below are tips on how to winterize the boat(Kato Living)

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The baby’s arrived. The pieces seem to be in place. Everything is a go! But what’s next for the...
The Postpartum Doula: The baby’s here! What now?!
Lisa and Guest Co-Host, KEYC News Now’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr, discussed hair loss...
Hair loss: Don’t lose your head over it!
It’s an age-old practice that offers profound health. Salt therapy is among today’s biggest spa...
The Salt Room: A wealth of health...one grain at a time
Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana...
Suspected marijuana plants seized; company partner says seizure was unlawful