Hair loss: Don’t lose your head over it!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s something almost everyone has to deal with at some point in their lives: hair loss! Lisa and Guest Co-Host, KEYC News Now’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr, discussed hair loss prevention measures, plus what can do if it’s already happening to you. An expert, Kim from Dasch Salon in Eagle Lake, weighed in with tips and tricks.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.