Hot, humid conditions continue ahead of pleasant cooldown

Hot and humid conditions will continue across the area through the rest of this week ahead of a cold front that will bring weekend rain chances and a pleasant cooldown for next week.

Today will have a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage as temperatures heat up through the morning hours. We are looking at highs topping out in the low-90s but due to the humidity expected, it will feel more like the mid-90s across the area. This means we will have to continue taking necessary precautions to stay hydrated and protect ourselves, loved ones, and pets from falling ill to heat related illnesses such as heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion. Winds will not help much as we are looking at light winds reaching up to 10 mph throughout the afternoon before dying down to around 5 mph later tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Humidity will likely stick around throughout Friday with temperatures continuing to hover in the upper-80s despite skies becoming mostly cloudy throughout the morning hours. This means, that we are going to have heat index values continue to hover in the low-90s before we get some relief from both the heat and humidity. Cloudy skies will stick around through the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours with an isolated shower/thunderstorm or two possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-60s by Saturday morning.

A cold front is projected to make its way across the area throughout Saturday. We are looking at mostly cloudy skies with some late morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures slowly rise into the upper-70s. We may get a break from rain chances through the early to mid-afternoon hours before the front moves through, bringing more prominent showers and thunderstorms to the area through the rest of the day and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side with showers and thunderstorms continuing through the first half of the day as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s. Winds will become breezy on the back side of the cold front, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to start clearing up through the evening hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off partly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly clear. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs topping out in the mid to upper-70s with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph sticking around. Monday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds calm down to around 15 mph across the area. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday through the start of next weekend will be rather quiet with a mix of partly cloudy skies and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side, hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph across the area. Overnight conditions will continue to teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by the following morning.

