LIVE: Ribfest celebrates 25 years

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the program live from Ribfest at Vetterstone Amphitheater, along with MCHS Event Center Co-Director Eric Jones.
By Sean Morawczynski and Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Ribfest is back for another year and the four-day event, kicking off tonight, is celebrating a milestone. KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the program live from Vetterstone Amphitheater, along with Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Co-Director Eric Jones, with a look at the setup ahead of all the fun coming up this weekend.

