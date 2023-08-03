Minnesota maintains AAA bond ratings from credit rating agencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota earned the highest bond rating achievable.

According to Gov. Walz, this is the second year in a row the state has received top bond ratings from all three major rating agencies.

Fitch listed Minnesota’s steadily-growing and broad-based economy, educated workforce and growing population as reasons for the Triple-A status.

High bond ratings help keep the cost of borrowing for future investments low.

