Minnesota maintains AAA bond ratings from credit rating agencies

According to Gov. Walz, this is the second year in a row the state has received top bond ratings from all three major rating agencies.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota earned the highest bond rating achievable.

Fitch listed Minnesota’s steadily-growing and broad-based economy, educated workforce and growing population as reasons for the Triple-A status.

High bond ratings help keep the cost of borrowing for future investments low.

