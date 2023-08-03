The Postpartum Doula: The baby’s here! What now?!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The baby’s arrived. The pieces seem to be in place. Everything is a go! But what’s next for the parents? Siblings That’s where someone like Devin Moline, a Postpartum Doula comes in. She joined Lisa and expecting guest host Caitlyn Lorr, explaining more about what her role is and how it helps parents and other members of the family during the transitional period after bringing the baby home. Check it out!

