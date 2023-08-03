Your Photos
Ribs are the star of the show at RibFest

‘Hairball’ headlines Thursday’s concert
Five rib vendors are currently setting up to serve their award-winning cuisine to the community.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - RibFest is back to celebrate its 25th year in Mankato. Five rib vendors are currently setting up to serve their award-winning cuisine to the community.

“You know, everything is great, but we just want you to come out. Try the ribs. You know, that’s what it’s all about. It’s a rib fest, so we want you to come out, try the ribs and enjoy them. We have a little different style of ribs from everyone else,” said owner of Porky Chicks BBQ, Mark Grant.

The headliner for tonight’s concert is the band “Hairball.” The box office will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Event Center to purchase tickets.

There will also be tickets available to purchase at 3 p.m. from the Riverfront Park.

“We’re just looking forward to what we do. We’ve been working hard at it and we’re ready to bring it to the people, and Mankato here at the Vetter Stone. It’s a beautiful Amphitheater and we’ve never had a bad time here, so what’s not to look forward to?” said Lead Guitarist, Michael “Happy” Schneider.

There will be a shuttle for RibFest goers. The shuttle will be available for the duration of the event, picking people up from the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center from 5 p.m. to midnight.

“Oh, it’s just such a blessing. I mean, to be this age and be able to get out here and have another. Summer of rock’n’roll and and to be able to get out here and to preach the gospel to these fine folks here in Mankato, it’s just going to be wonderful to look out and see this place filled because it will be filled tonight,” Vocalist, Dave Moody.

