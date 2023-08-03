Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Temperatures continue rising tomorrow

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 8/2/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another hot one in the books today with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Humidity is high as well with dew points around 70. It definitely feels like summer out there, and we’re not done warming up yet.

Tomorrow, temperatures rise a few more degrees as most of us reach the lower 90s. Sky conditions will be very similar to the last few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, we do have cooler temperatures on the way this weekend. We are expected to drop back near average (lower 80s) by the end of the weekend, and into the upper 70s at the start of next week. Humidity will decrease along with the temperatures.

As for rain chances, we are gaining confidence in the rain chances this weekend. As of now we are watching Saturday afternoon and evening, overnight into Sunday morning as the most likely time we could see rain and thunderstorms. Details such as severity, timing, and rain totals are still uncertain, but we will know a lot more in the next few days.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Heat and humidity to return today, Thursday ahead of weekend rain chances and cooldown.
Heat, humidity return today ahead of weekend rain chances
Heat and humidity to return today, Thursday ahead of weekend rain chances and cooldown.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-2-2023
Emily Merz's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1/23
Warming up, rain chances this weekend
Emily Merz's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1/23