Temperatures continue rising tomorrow

Another hot one in the books today with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Humidity is high as well with dew points around 70. It definitely feels like summer out there, and we’re not done warming up yet.

Tomorrow, temperatures rise a few more degrees as most of us reach the lower 90s. Sky conditions will be very similar to the last few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, we do have cooler temperatures on the way this weekend. We are expected to drop back near average (lower 80s) by the end of the weekend, and into the upper 70s at the start of next week. Humidity will decrease along with the temperatures.

As for rain chances, we are gaining confidence in the rain chances this weekend. As of now we are watching Saturday afternoon and evening, overnight into Sunday morning as the most likely time we could see rain and thunderstorms. Details such as severity, timing, and rain totals are still uncertain, but we will know a lot more in the next few days.

